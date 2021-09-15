Barge Transportation Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

A barge is a flat-bottomed base used for carrying a huge capacity of heavy goods through waterways. A single barge can carry goods with capacity of above 1,500 tons at once which is far more than that of railcars or trucks.

Huge capacity of the barges is expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period. In addition, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in world seaborne trade, especially for ethanol transportation. The global ethanol production is witnessing an upward growth after a slight decline in 2012. The US and Brazil are the major ethanol producers. Both the countries held 84%-86% of the global ethanol production in 2016. Rising demand of petrochemical shipments across the globe and increasing crude oil demand especially from developed countries which include US and Japan will further escalate the growth of barge transportation market share over the next few years. North America barge transportation market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of over 5% resulted from high demand for petrochemical shipments from the region. Asia Pacific barge transportation market is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization and increasing population.

The global Barge Transportation market is valued at 160000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 316500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Barge Transportation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barge Transportation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ACBL

Danser Group

Ingram Marine Group

Kirby

SEACOR

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Open Barge

Covered Barge

Tank Barge

Segment by Application

Coal & Crude Petroleum

Agricultural Products

Coke & Refined Petroleum Products

Metal Ores

Secondary Raw Materials & Wastes

Food Products

Beverages & Tobacco

Basic Metals & Fabricated Metal Products

Chemicals

Rubber & Plastic

