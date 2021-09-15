Biomarkers Market Size Grows Vivaciously by 2025 | Industry Analysis by Product – Software, Services, Consumables and Disease Detection – Cancer, Neurological Immunological, Cardiovascular

Biomarker is an indicator used to evaluate the health status of an individual. In medical terms, a measurable biomarker is a chemical component which reflects the presence as well as the severity of the disease. Biomarkers have an important function in the early detection of various diseases. These compounds are introduced into the body in order to estimate the health condition of an individual. The biomarker reacts with the target molecule or cell within the body. The byproducts of the chemical reaction between the biomarker and the target molecule is analyzed with the help of various tests to evaluate the severity of a disease in an individual.

Growing incidence of cancer & neurological diseases and increasing availability of funds for biomarker research are anticipated to be the driving factors for the growth of biomarkers market. Rise in the use of biomarkers for disease detection in Asian economies such as, China and India is expected to provide growth opportunities to the players operating in the market in the future years.

The “Global Biomarkers Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biomarkers industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biomarkers market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, disease detection, application, and geography. The global biomarkers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key biomarkers manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen, Hologic Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Janssen Global Services, LLC.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Cisbio

Biomarker Technologies, Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The biomarkers market is segmented based on type as, efficacy biomarkers, safety biomarkers and validation biomarkers. Efficacy biomarkers are further classified as pharmacodynamic, prognostive and predictive biomarkers. Based on products, the market is segmented as software, services and consumables. The market is categorized by the disease detection as, cancer, neurological disease, immunological disease, cardiovascular, and other diseases. Based on application, the market is categorized as, drug discovery, personalized medicine, diagnostic development, disease risk assessment, and other diseases.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biomarkers market based on type, product, disease detection, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall biomarkers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the biomarkers market in the global scenario owing to various technological developments in the healthcare industry and rising research activities in UK and Germany. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the opportunities in the emerging economies.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

