Coconut Milk Products Market to 2027 Will Hit Big Revenues In Future With Top Key Players: Danone S.A.Goya Foods, Inc.GraceKennedy LimitedMcCormick & Company, Inc.Nestle S.A.

Coconut is among the most important commercial crops in tropical areas and is known to provide a wholesome and nutritious source of water, milk, oil and meat. Coconut milk is a key source of plant-based milk and beverages and vegan substitute for cow milk. It is obtained by the manual or mechanical extraction of comminuted coconut meat. It is highly suitable for those who suffer from lactose intolerance. Coconut milk varies in consistency depending upon the application and the end-product. Coconut milk products include full fat coconut milk, lite coconut milk, coconut milk powders, coconut cream and refrigerated coconut milk.

The global coconut milk products market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shifting focus of a large segment of the population towards vegan diet and growing popularity of the product. Nutritional benefits of coconut milk coupled with popularity among those allergic to milk products further propelled the growth of the coconut milk products market. However, limited source of tender coconuts affects the growth of the coconut milk products market. Nonetheless, big food companies financing and promoting smaller brands is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the coconut milk products market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key coconut milk products companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Danone S.A.

Goya Foods, Inc.

GraceKennedy Limited

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Sambu Group

Thai Agri Food Plc.

Thai Coconut Public Company Limited

Thep Phadungphon Coconut Co., Ltd.

The global coconut milk products market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, end-use and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. The market on the basis of the product type, is classified as coconut cream, coconut milk powder and others. By end-use, the market is segmented as food & beverage processing, cosmetics & personal care, functional food & dietary supplements, foodservices, household and others. The market by distribution channel is segmented as hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, small groceries, online retail and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global coconut milk products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The coconut milk products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting coconut milk products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the coconut milk products market in these regions.

