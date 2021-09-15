Connected Health Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2027 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Omron Healthcare, Cisco Systems, SAMSUNG

The New Report “Connected Health Market” published by Premium Market Insights,covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Connected health refers to a term which involves the use of wireless and digital services for better health management of patients. These services are mostly designed as per the changing needs of a patient. Some of the frequently opted means of connected health include, telehealth, remote patient monitoring tools, wearable technology, secure messaging tools, and mobile apps.

Increasing adoption of mobiles and other wireless technology is expected to fuel the growth of the connected health market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising adoption of mhealth methods in emerging countries are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

athenahealth, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Cisco Systems, SAMSUNG, McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, and Dr?gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The “Global Connected Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and indepth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type,application,end user,and geography. The global Connected Health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Connected Health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global connected health market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as, M-Health Services, M-Health Devices and E-Prescription. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as, monitoring, diagnosis & treatment, wellness & prevention, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Connected Health market based on product,source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions,namely; North America,Europe,AsiaPacific (APAC),Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

