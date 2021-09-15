Construction Plastics Market Share, Industry Analysis, Global Size, Trends, Growth, Sales and Outlook 2023

Construction Plastics Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the global Construction Plastics are:

BASF SE (Germany)

DowDuPont (US)

PetroChina Ltd (China)

Borealis AG (Austria)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Arkema (France)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

B & F Plastics, Inc., (US)

Cork Plastics (US)

Trinseo (US)

Construction Plastics Market Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the global construction plastics market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is the second-largest market for construction plastics owing to the increasing commercial construction activities in the region. In addition, the increasing prevalence of green building in the US and Canada is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for construction plastics during the forecast period.

The European market for construction plastics is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period with a slow-moving construction sector in the Western European countries. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to exhibit considerable growth during the review period with the increasing construction activities and industrialization.

Construction Plastics Market Segmentation:

The global construction plastics market has been segmented by type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polycarbonate, polystyrene, and others. The polystyrene is further sub-segmented into expanded and extruded polystyrene. PVC accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Proliferating demand for PVC in residential and commercial construction for an array of applications like, flooring, piping, and roofing. The properties of PVC such as flexibility, lightweight, and easy maneuvering has led to an augmented demand for PVC in an array of construction applications such as cladding, roofline, and rainwater provisions adding substantial value to the global construction plastics market.

Construction Plastics Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Market Dynamics of Global Construction Plastics Market

