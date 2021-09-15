Crohn’s Disease Therapeutics Market is Witnessing Phenomenal Growth by 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on Crohn’s Disease Therapeutics Market , on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Crohn’s Disease Therapeutics Market ’s hike in terms of revenue.

The Crohn’s disease therapeutics market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising development of novel biological agents and anti-cytokine agents, constant efforts in the development of biosimilars, and growing global incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. However, low awareness about the available treatment options among the people of middle and low-income economies as well as biologics going off-patent are expected to hampers the market growth.

Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It causes inflammation of the digestive tract, which leads to abdominal pain, cramping, diarrhea, blood in the stool, weight loss, fatigue and malnutrition. Inflammation caused by Crohn’s disease can involve different areas of the digestive tract in different people. It is caused due to virus or bacterium which triggers Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s disease can be treated with medications and surgery. Medicines prescribed to treat Crohn’s disease are: metronidazole, ciprofloxacin, other antibiotics, aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, immunomodulators and biologics.

Companies mentioned:

ABBVIE, INC.

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON PRIVATE LIMITED

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

MERCK AND CO., INC.

NOVARTIS AG

CELGENE CORPORATION

GENENTECH

PFIZER INC.

NESTLe HEALTH SCIENCE

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Crohn’s disease therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Crohn’s disease therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Crohn’s Disease Therapeutics Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Crohn’s Disease Therapeutics Market in these regions.