E-SIM Market by Commercial Sector, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

e-SIM Market Research Report by End-User Applications (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)-Global Forecast till 2023

Key Players

The prominent players in the e-SIM Market are Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Telefónica, S.A. (Spain).

Market Synopsis

Globally, the electronic sim (e-SIM) market is expected to grow from USD 204.74 million in 2017 to USD 913.77 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. Higher adoption of IoT and favorable government regulations regarding telecommunications are boosting M2M communication which is likely to drive the e-SIM Market during the forecast period. However, growing security threats in wireless communication are expected to hamper the growth of the e-SIM Market.

e-SIM is a sim card that is embedded in a mobile device. In other words, e-SIM is a digital SIM that allows activation of a cellular plan without having to use a physical SIM card. The sim stores all the information which is necessary to authenticate and identify a mobile subscriber. e-SIM allows customers to save one or more operator profiles simultaneously on a device, and switch between them remotely. A few advantages of e-SIM are simple device setup without the need to insert or replace a SIM card and range of new and improved mobile-connected devices. There are various factors contributing to the rising the demand for e-SIM Market. Among these factors is the ability to switch between network providers in real time. which can prevent the subscriber from paying international roaming charges

Apple Inc. used e-SIM in Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4. Apple has launched iPhone XS and XS Max with e-SIM. Google’s Pixel 2 also supported e-SIM, but it was only used in the US for Google’s Project Fi.

Segmentation

The global e-SIM Market is segmented into end-user, application, and region.

By end-user application, the market is segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail, consumer electronics, and transportation & logistics. The automotive segment is further segmented into connected cars, emergency systems, and entertainment. The consumer electronics is further segmented into laptops, smartphones, tablets, and wearables. The transportation & logistics is further segmented into M2M and fleet management.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Analysis

According to the latest trend in the e-SIM Market, most enterprises are expanding their technological capabilities to adopt different IoT solutions and better M2M operations. Most of the companies have adopted inorganic strategies to expand their businesses, where partnership and collaboration accounted for good percentage, whereas merger & acquisition accounted for healthy percentage of the overall key development undergone by the key players in the market.

Regional Analysis

The global market for e-SIM is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of global e-SIM Market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global e-SIM Market during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to dominate the e-SIM Market in Asia-Pacific. Increasing population, increasing adoption of smartphones, and new technology drives the e-SIM Market in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the presence of IT & telecommunication industries also drives the e-SIM Market in Asia-Pacific region.

North America is expected to grow at faster rate during forecast period. The early adoption of new technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) and presence of big players drives the e-SIM Market in North America region. The US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to dominate the global e-SIM Market in North America region during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Mobile network operators (MNOs)

SIM card manufacturers

End users

M2M OEMs

IoT entrants

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

Governments and other regulatory bodies

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Semiconductor companies

Technology, service, and solution providers

Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

