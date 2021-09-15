Electrophysiology/Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Market Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

There has been incessant rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation and other heart-related medical conditions such as valvular heart diseases and number of hypertension patients. These factors are primarily attributed to growth of Electrophysiology/Atrial Fibrillation market. The report “Global Electrophysiology/Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global electrophysiology/atrial fibrillation market.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global electrophysiology/atrial fibrillation ablation market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

By Products

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Cardiac Monitors

By Application

EP Monitoring Devices

EP Treatment Devices

Key Vendors

Medtronic Plc

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3042729-global-electrophysiology-atrial-fibrillation-ablation-market-outlook-2022

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Electrophysiology/ Atrial Fibrillation Ablation

3.1 Electrophysiology: Overview

3.2 Indications

3.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation

3.2.2 Atrial Flutter

3.2.3 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNR)

3.2.4 Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

3.2.5 Others

3.3 Ablation

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Types of Procedure

3.4 Atrial Fibrillation: Overview

3.4.1 Classification of Atrial Fibrillation

3.4.2 Symptoms & Diagnosis of Atrial Fibrillation

3.4.3 Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

5. Global Electrophysiology Market Segmentation

5.1 Market Segmentation by Products

5.1.1 EP Ablation Catheters

5.1.2 EP Diagnostic Catheter

5.1.3 Cardiac Monitors

5.2 Market Segmentation by Application

5.2.1 EP Monitoring Devices

5.2.2 EP Treatment Devices

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Developments

6.1.1 FIRM-Guided Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

6.1.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.1.3 Advent of New Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Higher Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation

6.2.3 Rise in Number of Hypertension Patients

6.2.4 Increasing Incidence of Valvular Heart Disease

6.2.5 Growing Geriatric Population

6.2.6 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Approval

6.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

6.3.3 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

6.3.4 Treatment Skewed towards Pharmaceutical Intervention

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Therapeutic Pipeline

7.2 Market Share by Competitors

7.2.1 EP Market Share by Competitors

7.2.2 Market Share by Drugs

8. Company Profile

8.1 Medtronic Plc

8.2 Biosense Webster, Inc.

8.3 Abbott Laboratories

8.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3042729-global-electrophysiology-atrial-fibrillation-ablation-market-outlook-2022