Food Premix Market Revenue is Expected to Reach US$ 2,156 Million by 2027

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global food premix market in its recently published report, titled “Global Food Premix Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2027.” In terms of revenue, the global food premix market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The increasing demand for food fortification backed by growing demand for fortified custom premixes across the regions by various manufacturers, are expected to be the key factors driving market growth for food premixes. The demand for food fortification has increased significantly in the recent past due to the high rate of micronutrient deficiency disorders among the global population, and the lack of micronutrients in food could lead to severe forms of malnutrition. Thus, foods such as wheat, maize, flour, sugar, and vegetable oils are fortified with vitamins and minerals to ensure better health of the consumers.

The market is segmented based on form, ingredient type, application type, function type and regions. On the basis of form the market is segmented in to, powder and liquid. Based on form the segmentation includes, powder and liquid food premixes. Powdered segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. By Ingredient type global food premix market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, nucleotides and others (botanicals). Vitamins as a premix in various applications is expected to contribute towards maximum revenue growth in the overall food premix market by form. The segment is being expected to be valued at US$ 802.6 Mn by 2027.

By application type, the market for food premix is segmented into, early life nutrition/ baby food, food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharma OTC drugs and nutritional improvement programmes. Food & beverage segment is further sub-segmented into medical nutrition, sports nutrition, fortified dairy & beverages and bakery products. Food & beverage segment is expected to contribute towards maximum revenue growth of food premix market over the forecast period. By function type global food premix market is segmented into bone health, immunity, digestion, weight management, vision health, heart health, energy, brain health & memory and others. Premixes for weight management are expected to contribute towards maximum revenue growth in the overall food premix market by function type. The segment is being expected to be valued at US$ 515.5 Mn by 2027.

The next section of the report highlights the food premix market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2017–2027. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC), China and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America market has been estimated to dominate the food premix market, accounting for maximum revenue share of the market by 2017 end. Collectively, North America, Western Europe & APEC and China are expected to account for 78.9% revenue share of the global food premix market by 2017 end. However, China is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global food premix market include, Glanbia plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, Watson Inc., Barentz International B.V., LycoRed Limited, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Farbest Brands and Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., and others. The report discusses individual strategies of companies adopted for enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, product offerings, mergers, and acquisitions. The ‘competitive landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

