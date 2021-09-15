Formic Acid Market 2019-2027 | Growth, Trends and Forecast | Perstorp, Feicheng Acid Chemicals, LuxiChemcial Group, Eastman

The “Global Formic Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Formic Acid market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Formic Acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Formic acid is a colorless and volatile organic acid that occurs naturally in the fruit of the soaptree and ants. It is a by-product formed in the atmospheric oxidation of turpentine. Formic acid is most prominently used as a preservative and acts as an antibacterial agent in livestock feed. It is produced by hydrolysis of methyl format, and the other important method is acidolysis of formate salts.

Top Key Players:

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Anhui Asahikasei Chemical Co., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co.,, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, HELM AG, LUMITOS AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Perstorp

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Formic Acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global formic acid market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. On the basis of grade, the formic acid market is segmented into 75%, 80%, 85%, 94% and 99%. The formic acid market on the basis of the application is classified into agriculture, leather tanning, rubber, chemical & pharmaceuticals, textile dyeing & finishing and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Formic Acid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Formic Acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Formic Acid market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Formic Acid companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

