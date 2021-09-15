Frozen Pizza Market Demand 2019 | Global Survey, Key Players, Trends, Outlook, Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global frozen pizza market is accruing rapidly and pervasively, aligning perfectly with the resurgence of the frozen-food aisle. Consumers seeking convenience food products are extensively buying frozen pizzas, which acts as a market growth booster. Frozen-pizza sales are continually rising across the globe, witnessing huge uptake. Specific categories such as thin crust pizza and cheese toppings in frozen pizza are especially rising strong.

Frozen pizzas have become one of the most commonly purchased food products in retail food stores owing to the convenience factor. Besides, the changing consumer preferences, especially in the young genre towards natural products with fewer preservatives and more organic ingredients is providing impetus to the market growth. Heady lifestyle or lack of cooking skills are the main reasons why convenient food products such as frozen pizzas are much sought after. Resultantly, the frozen pizza market is growing pervasively on the global platform.

Factors such as the changing lifestyle coupled with the consumer’s preference towards ready to eat meal, improving economy, and the increasing population of the urban, middle-income group are some of the key forces behind the market growth. Additionally, the Retail eCommerce sector is fostering the market growth attracting consumers with the convenience of purchasing. Western countries generate a huge demand for frozen pizza. Due to the consumer demand for frozen pizza imports are expected to increase. On the flip side, factors such as the costs associated with the refrigeration process such as power and shipping cost of the frozen pizza and the prejudiced nature of consumers towards frozen pizza about its freshness are impeding the market growth. Nevertheless, augmented demand for frozen pizzas in the bakery industry will considerably support the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Prominent players in the market include

Connie’s Pizza (U.S.),

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada),

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),

McCain Foods Ltd. (Canada),

Oetker GmbH (Germany),

California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. (U.S.) and

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.).

Manufacturers operating in the frozen pizza market strive to develop a state-of-the-art production facility where they can prepare their products, right from carefully sourcing the raw materials.

Players operating in the Frozen Pizza Market keep discovering and combining, the origin of the classic Pizza remain important as ever. Sourcing locally available feed stock such as produces is another noticeable trend in the market alongside the trend of organic frozen Pizzas.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 03, 2018 – Bellisio Foods, Inc. (US), a part of the CP Foods worldwide family of companies and a diversified frozen food manufacturer announced the acquisition of Frozen Specialties, Inc. (FSI – US), a leading producer of frozen pizza and Pizza Bites.

The acquisition which will be folded under Overhill Farms, Inc., a national leader in private label, co-manufacturing and foodservice products is expected to bring together the two vibrant, growing companies who share an expertise in delivering delicious, exciting brands and private label products to retail customers that delight consumers.

November 15, 2018 – CJ CheilJedang Corp (South Korea), a food-to-entertainment conglomerate announced the acquisition of Schwan’s Co, a privately held U.S. frozen foods firm for USD 1.84 BN. The acquisition builds block for CJ’s entrance into the US frozen Pizza markets.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the North American region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the review period growing at a considerable CAGR. The European region is another significant market for the Frozen Pizzas on the globe. Factors such as the lifestyle and high demand for convenience which can be prepared in minutes, foster the market growth in these two regions.

The U.S. backed by the huge number of working-class populations demonstrates major consumption of frozen pizza. Whereas, Germany followed by the market in the U.K. dominates the European Frozen Pizza market.

Furthermore, the preference of consumer towards the convenient and ready-to-eat solutions led by the increase in the working population and busy lifestyle is fuelling a healthy growth in the frozen pizza market in the countries across Europe and North America.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a promising market for frozen Pizzas. The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 %, witnessing a high growth especially in China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries. The high consumption of convenience food products and growing demand for ready to eat meals especially in India and China will support the market growth in the region during the review period.

Whereas, Latin American countries demonstrate ample opportunities for expansions for major players.

Market Segments:

The MRFR analysis Frozen Pizza Market is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Crust Type: Thin, Pan and Stuffed Crust among others.

By Toppings: Fruits & Vegetable, Meat, and Cheese among others.

By Size: Regular, Medium, and Large.

By Distribution Channel : Store-Based and Non-Store Based.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.