Global Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Consumption Market – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities

Global Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market

This report presents the worldwide Agricultural and Forestry Machinery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery refers to the various machinery used in crop production and animal husbandry production, as well as in the initial processing and processing of agricultural and livestock products.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Deere

New Holland

Kubota

Mahindra

Kioti

CHALLENGER

Claas

CASEIH

JCB

AgriArgo

Same Deutz-Fahr

V.S.T Tillers

BCS

Zetor

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Balwan Tractors (Force Motors.)

Indofarm Tractors

Sonalika International

YTO Group

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Shifeng

Dongfeng farm

Wuzheng

Jinma

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Breakdown Data by Type

Tractor and power

Soil cultivation

Planting

Fertilizing and Pest Control

Others

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Breakdown Data by Application

Agricultural

Forestry

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Agricultural and Forestry Machinery status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Agricultural and Forestry Machinery manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

