Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Will Register a 72.1% CAGR in Terms of Revenue, Reach US$ 1480 Million by 2023

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Automotive Cyber Security Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market for 2018-2023.

Automotive Cyber Security is the software used to protect car data from being attacked.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.

USA has been the largest consumption market in the last years. Now, USA has enjoyed about 36% market share and followed by Europe and China respectively with market share of 34 % and 7%.

Over the next five years, projects that Automotive Cyber Security will register a 72.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1480 million by 2023, from US$ 100 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Cyber Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software-based

Hardware-based

Security Services & Frameworks

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Arilou technologies

Cisco systems

Harman (TowerSec)

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Argus

BT Security

Intel Corporation

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

NXP Semiconductors

Trillium

Secunet AG

Security Innovation

Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

Utimaco GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automotive Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Cyber Security Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software-based

2.2.2 Hardware-based

2.2.3 Network & Cloud

2.2.4 Security Services & Frameworks

2.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Automotive Cyber Security Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Cars

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.5 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Cyber Security by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Four: Automotive Cyber Security by Regions

4.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Cyber Security by Countries

7.2 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast, Continued…

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

11.1 Arilou technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.1.3 Arilou technologies Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Arilou technologies News

11.2 Cisco systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco systems Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco systems News

11.3 Harman (TowerSec)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.3.3 Harman (TowerSec) Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018), Continued…

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion, Continued…

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

