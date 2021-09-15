Global Ballast Water Market: Size, Trends, & Forecast 2019-2025| Share, Growth, Key Players, Analysis, Sales and Supply Demand

Ballast Water Treatment System is a device of processing ballast water that discharged directly into the sea. Ballast Water Treatment System mainly consists of ballast pumps, ballast water pipelines, ballast tanks and associated valve member.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Ballast Water Treatment Systems in the regions of Korea, China and Japan that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Ballast Water Treatment Systems. Increasing of ship expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Ballast Water Treatment Systems will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Ballast Water Treatment Systems industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Ballast Water Treatment Systems is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Alfa Laval, Panasia, OceanSaver, Qingdao Sunrui and JFE Engineering, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Ballast Water Treatment Systems and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.34% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems industry because of their market share and technology status of Ballast Water Treatment Systems.

The global Ballast Water market is valued at 5240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ballast Water volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ballast Water market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Laval

Panasia

OceanSaver

Qingdao Sunrui

JFE Engineering

NK

Qingdao Headway Technology

Optimarin

Hyde Marine

Veolia Water Technologies

Techcross

Siemens

Ecochlor

Industrie De Nora

MMC Green Technology

Wartsila

NEI Treatment Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Desmi

Bright Sky

Trojan Marinex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemical Method

Physical Method

Segment by Application

Modify Ship

New Build Ship

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Ballast Water Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Ballast Water Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Ballast Water Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Ballast Water Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Ballast Water Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Ballast Water Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ballast Water Business

Chapter Eight: Ballast Water Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Ballast Water Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

