Global Ballast Water Market: Size, Trends, & Forecast 2019-2025| Share, Growth, Key Players, Analysis, Sales and Supply Demand
Ballast Water Treatment System is a device of processing ballast water that discharged directly into the sea. Ballast Water Treatment System mainly consists of ballast pumps, ballast water pipelines, ballast tanks and associated valve member.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Ballast Water Treatment Systems in the regions of Korea, China and Japan that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Ballast Water Treatment Systems. Increasing of ship expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Ballast Water Treatment Systems will drive growth in China markets.
Globally, the Ballast Water Treatment Systems industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Ballast Water Treatment Systems is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Alfa Laval, Panasia, OceanSaver, Qingdao Sunrui and JFE Engineering, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Ballast Water Treatment Systems and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.34% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems industry because of their market share and technology status of Ballast Water Treatment Systems.
The global Ballast Water market is valued at 5240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ballast Water volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ballast Water market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alfa Laval
Panasia
OceanSaver
Qingdao Sunrui
JFE Engineering
NK
Qingdao Headway Technology
Optimarin
Hyde Marine
Veolia Water Technologies
Techcross
Siemens
Ecochlor
Industrie De Nora
MMC Green Technology
Wartsila
NEI Treatment Systems
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Desmi
Bright Sky
Trojan Marinex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chemical Method
Physical Method
Segment by Application
Modify Ship
New Build Ship
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Ballast Water Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Ballast Water Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Ballast Water Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Ballast Water Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Ballast Water Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Ballast Water Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ballast Water Business
Chapter Eight: Ballast Water Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Ballast Water Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
