Global Connected Cars Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Connected Cars Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Connected Cars Market for 2018-2023.

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network. This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle.

The automotive industry is witnessing a high degree of innovations and disruptive technologies. Various technologies such as head-up displays, smart infotainment, telematics systems, and autonomous driving are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. With improved connectivity, a vehicle can interact with other entities, such as infrastructure as well as other vehicles, to share useful information, including driving habits, traffic congestion, shortest route, roadblocks, and fuel economy. Most of these technologies use real-time data and require regular updates, and are thus able to communicate operational and diagnostic data from onboard systems and connected devices.

Over the next five years, projects that Connected Cars Will Register a 16.0% CAGR in Terms of Revenue, Reach US$ xx Million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Connected Cars market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Research Report considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Embedded

Tethered

Segmentation by application:

Vehicle management

Driver assistance

Entertainment

Mobility management

Safety

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

Google Inc.

Delphi Automotive

General Motors Company

Audi AG

Ford Motor

AT&T Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Alcatel-Lucent

BMW

Apple Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Connected Cars market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Connected Cars market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Connected Cars players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Connected Cars with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Connected Cars submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Connected Cars Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Connected Cars Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Connected Cars Segment by Type

2.2.1 Embedded

2.2.2 Tethered

2.2.3 Integrated

2.3 Connected Cars Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Connected Cars Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Connected Cars Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Connected Cars Segment by Application

2.4.1 Vehicle management

2.4.2 Driver assistance

2.4.3 Entertainment

2.4.4 Mobility management

2.4.5 Safety

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Connected Cars Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Connected Cars Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Connected Cars Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Connected Cars by Players

3.1 Global Connected Cars Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Connected Cars Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Connected Cars Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Connected Cars Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Connected Cars by Regions

4.1 Connected Cars Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Connected Cars Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Connected Cars Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Connected Cars Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Connected Cars Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Connected Cars Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Connected Cars Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Connected Cars Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Connected Cars Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Connected Cars Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Connected Cars Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Connected Cars by Countries

7.2 Europe Connected Cars Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Connected Cars Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Cars by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Cars Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Cars Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Connected Cars Market Forecast

10.1 Global Connected Cars Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Connected Cars Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Connected Cars Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast, Continued…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Google Inc.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Connected Cars Product Offered

11.1.3 Google Inc. Connected Cars Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Google Inc. News

11.2 Delphi Automotive

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Connected Cars Product Offered

11.2.3 Delphi Automotive Connected Cars Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Delphi Automotive News

11.3 General Motors Company

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Connected Cars Product Offered

11.3.3 General Motors Company Connected Cars Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018), Continued…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion, Continued…

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

