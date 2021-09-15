Global Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Consumption Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Consumption Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market for 2018-2023.

Disposable chemical protective clothing is a specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. They are usually used in the fields of oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, metallurgy and mining and others.

This report studies the disposable chemical protective clothing market and disposable medical protective clothing are not included in the report.

The global production of disposable chemical protective clothing increases from 20740 K Units in 2012 to 25414 K Units in 2016. In 2016, the global disposable chemical protective clothing market is led by North America, capturing about 44.51% of disposable chemical protective clothing production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.92% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of protective clothing are DuPont, 3M, Lakeland, Kimberly Clark, Honeywell, Uvex, Kappler, Ansell Microgard, etc. DuPont is the world leader, holding 33.27% production market share in 2016.

Disposable chemical protective clothing downstream is wide. Disposable chemical protective clothing has acquired increasing significance in various fields of chemical manufacturing, oil and gas and others. Globally, the disposable chemical protective clothing market is mainly driven by growing demand for chemical manufacturing which accounts for nearly 40.29% of total downstream consumption of disposable chemical protective clothing in 2016.

Over the next five years, projects that Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 280 million by 2023, from US$ 190 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Type-1

Type-2

Type-3

Type-4

Type-5

Type-6

Segmentation by application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Metallurgy and Mining

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DuPont

3M

Lakeland

Kimberly Clark

Honeywell

Uvex

Kappler

Ansell Microgard

Asatex

Delta Plus

Dräger

International Enviroguard

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

