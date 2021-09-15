Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022
In this report, the Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Electrically Conductive Textiles market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Electrically Conductive Textiles market by product type and applications/end industries.
Global consumption of electrically conductive textiles has been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 10.25%. Global sales of electrically conductive textiles is expected to be over 796 million meters in 2022 and more than 88% will be consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia market. For the product application, electronic Industry occupies the largest market share (54% in 2016).
The major players in global Electrically Conductive Textiles market include
Bekaert
Laird
Seiren
3M
Toray
Emei group
Metaline
31HK
Shieldex
KGS
Holland Shielding Systems
Metal Textiles
Parker Hannifin
Swift Textile Metalizing
HFC
ECT
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Electrically Conductive Textiles in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Electrically Conductive Textiles market is primarily split into
Copper-based Yarns Textiles
Silver Plated Yarns Textiles
Steel Filaments Textiles
Carbon-based Yarns Textiles
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Industrial & Commercial & Military
Medical & Healthcare
Electronic Industry
Others
