In this report, the Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Electrically Conductive Textiles market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Electrically Conductive Textiles market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global consumption of electrically conductive textiles has been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 10.25%. Global sales of electrically conductive textiles is expected to be over 796 million meters in 2022 and more than 88% will be consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia market. For the product application, electronic Industry occupies the largest market share (54% in 2016).

The major players in global Electrically Conductive Textiles market include

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

ECT

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Electrically Conductive Textiles in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Electrically Conductive Textiles market is primarily split into

Copper-based Yarns Textiles

Silver Plated Yarns Textiles

Steel Filaments Textiles

Carbon-based Yarns Textiles

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Industrial & Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry

Others

