Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size, Share, Products, Alliances, Recent Contract and Financial Analysis, Forecast to 2023

E-waste is electrical and electronic equipment of any kind that has been discarded. Proper treatment of e-waste helps to prevent environmental degradation and avoids potential threats to human health.

First of all, one of the main reasons for growth of e-waste is rapid product innovation, especially in electronics and home appliances like migration from analogue to digital technologies and to flat-screen televisions and monitors. there has been an increased emphasis on efficient recycling and reuse of electronic products’ components. Health hazards posed by the seepage of toxic materials into the environment result in e-waste management techniques’ demand. In addition, increase in awareness protection drive the electronic waste management.To reduce the E-Waste generated across the world, E-Waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions. North America and Europe are exceptionally prone to environment contamination. Consequently, these regions are expected to contribute most to the worldwide electronic waste management market.

Segmentation by product type:

Trashed

Recycled

Segmentation by application:

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

Aurubis

Boliden

MBA Polymers

Electronic Recyclers International

Sims Metal Management

Umicore

Stena Technoworld

Tetronics

Enviro-Hub Holdings

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Waste Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Electronic Waste Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Waste Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Waste Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Electronic Waste Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electronic Waste Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Trashed

2.2.2 Recycled

2.3 Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Electronic Waste Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household Appliances

2.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

2.4.3 Consumer Electronics

2.5 Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Electronic Waste Management by Players

3.1 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Electronic Waste Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electronic Waste Management by Regions

4.1 Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electronic Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electronic Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electronic Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electronic Waste Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electronic Waste Management by Countries

7.2 Europe Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electronic Waste Management by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electronic Waste Management Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Forecast

10.1 Global Electronic Waste Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Electronic Waste Management Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Electronic Waste Management Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast, Continued…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Aurubis

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electronic Waste Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Aurubis Electronic Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Aurubis News

11.2 Boliden

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electronic Waste Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Boliden Electronic Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Boliden News

11.3 MBA Polymers

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electronic Waste Management Product Offered

11.3.3 MBA Polymers Electronic Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018), Continued…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion, Continued…

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

