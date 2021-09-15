Global Hydraulic Gear Pump Market Is Anticipated To Create An Incremental $ Opportunity Of Over US$ 994.5 Mn By The End 2028

Presumably surpassing the sales volume of 55,000 thousand units by 2020 end, hydraulic gear pumps landscape is projected for moderate expansion in the near future. As presented in a recent market research report published by Future Market Insights offers exclusive insights on the global and regional growth scenario of hydraulic gear pump landscape, emphasizing on the key growth influencers, opportunity analysis, and trends tracking.

The report on hydraulic gear pump landscape also provides a thorough assessment of the competition scenario that prominently focuses on the analysis of key developmental strategies of leading market players.

A Deep-dive Assessment of Competitive Landscape

“The global market for hydraulic gear pump is a highly fragmented landscape with a large number of smaller players that hold lower individual revenue shares but account for a massive collective share of over 70% at present. Tear 2 companies involve some of the highly important players, whereas Tier 1 i.e. the key companies represent a relatively lower value share in the market,” explains a senior research analyst at FMI.

According to the analysis of the competitive landscape, strategic mergers and acquisitions remain the key move for an extended market reach and expanded product offerings. A recent acquisition deal involving the Parker Hannifin Corporation and Denison International is reportedly enabling the former to penetrate deeper in European markets. Eaton also recently announced the acquisition of Internormen Technology Group, a manufacturing leader in the hydraulic filtration and instrumentation space.

Strengthening the after service will be the key differentiator for leading market players. Similarly, empowering existing distribution channels and focusing efforts on long-term contractual relationships with leading manufacturers for reliable, consistent supply is also identified to be among the important company strategies.

In order to push the overall sales output and add value to the current sales scenario, a number of players in the hydraulic gear pump landscape are leveraging advanced technologies for superior product quality in compliance with government standards and regulations regarding emission levels.

Agriculture Emerges as a Lucrative End Use Sector

Besides a considerably important role of construction and automotive industries in raising significant demand for hydraulic gear pumps, agriculture is also likely to emerge an attractive hub of business opportunities for manufacturers and innovators of hydraulic gear pumps. Growing cropping intensity is dictating a paradigm shift of the agricultural sector to mechanization that eventually is delivering enhanced cropping intensity. This cycle is predominantly fueling the demand for tractors, thereby encouraging sales of hydraulic gear pumps.

The global landscape of hydraulic gear pump is currently trending with long-term supply contract agreements between hydraulic gear pump manufacturers and recognized OEMs in construction, automotive, and agriculture verticals.

“However, low rate of replacement will continue to limit revenue growth of market. Typically, the life span of a hydraulic gear pump is as long as 4-5 years that translates into a lower rate of pump substitution. Moreover, key suppliers and distributors have been entering vertical and horizontal collaborative contracts focusing on the growing inclination of consumers towards repair and maintenance, thereby restricting the sales of new hydraulic gear pumps,” says the analyst.

Segmental Insights

The material type evaluation of hydraulic gear pump landscape uncovers prevailing dominance of alloy with over 50% share of the market value. Alloy is witnessing an average 4.5% year over year revenue growth and FMI projects maximum incremental opportunity for alloy in the next couple of years.

As indicated by the market analysis according to the type of product, unidirectional hydraulic gear pump is gradually moving towards capturing almost a third of the total market value, through at a steady pace in terms of revenue growth.

Based on the operating pressure, FMI identifies 100-300Bar segment to be the most opportunistic one with over 40% value share at present. While this segment is likely to be enjoying a significant incremental opportunity, the other two segments in this category, i.e. less than 100Bar and above 300Bar will continue sluggish growth.

The analysis of hydraulic gear pump market on the basis of vehicle type concludes that heavy duty vehicles continue to dominate the market scene with over 40% share of the revenue, whereas that of material handling is gradually growing at a promising pace.

The application-wise assessment of hydraulic gear pump landscape reveals that lifting applications of hydraulic gear pumps trigger a majority of revenue generation. On the other hand, electrohydraulic powered steering also holds a significant market value share of more than 35% that is likely to see a slight decline in the next couple of years. Post 2020, revenue growth of hydraulic gear pumps through lifting applications will reach the peak in terms of year on year growth, indicates the report.

Regional Outlook

European market for hydraulic gear pump valuates at over US$ 500 Mn, of which over US$ 400 Mn is covered by Western Europe. SEAPAC and North America represent an almost similar revenue, and demonstrate a similar pace of revenue growth. Robust demand for hydraulic gear pump from the flourishing manufacturing sector as well as the construction and infrastructure vertical is strongly pushing sales of hydraulic gear pumps in rapidly developing Asian economies, especially China and India.