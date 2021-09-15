Global Industrial Machinery Market Study 2019-2025, by Segment, by Type, by Company, Key Players, Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities
The Industrial Machinery industry consists of companies engaged in the manufacturing of basic power and hand tools, hardware, small-scale machinery and other industrial components. The industry includes power saws, polishing and metal-working machines, drills, nuts, bolts, screws, springs, valves, pneumatic hoses and other basic industrial equipment. The industry excludes cables, batteries, motors and small-electrical equipment, classified in Electrical Components & Equipment; heavy generators, conveyors and other large-electrical equipment, classified in Heavy Electrical Equipment; and permanently installed machinery, classified in Engineering & Construction.
First of all, rapid industrialization drives the Industrial Machinery market size. Government support is another factor to boost the market. The increase in people living standard increased spending on nutrition and vitamins. Therefore, customers may pay more attention to health and diet, which means that food processing technology can be important. In order to improve productivity and efficiency, human labor has been replaced by machinery. industrial robotics are becoming more and more indispensable. Second, the industrial machinery market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow over the following year. The growing demand for industrial machinery from countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan is anticipated to drive overall market demand over the forecast period. China’s government is focusing on urbanization and the recent policies stress on rapid industrialization. India is expected to observe rapid industrialization on account of favorable government regulations and policies. North America was the largest region in the industrial machinery manufacturing market.
The global Industrial Machinery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AO Smith Corp
Lincoln Electric Holdings
Manitowoc Company
Illinois Tool Works
Terex Corp
Astec Industries
Toyota
Samsung Electronics
AGCO Corporation
Alamo Group
Ford
Hewlett-Packard
Hitachi
IBM
Lindsay Corporation
Siemens
General Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Agriculture & Food Machinery
Construction Machinery & Related Equipment
Power & Energy Equipment
Aerospace
Material Handling Machinery
Personal Protective Equipment
Metalworking Machinery
General Purpose Industrial Machinery
Automotive
Mining and Industrial Process Machinery
Segment by Application
Printing Industries
Food Industries
Textile Industries
Construction Industries
Pharmaceuticals Industries
Chemical Industries
Automotive Industries
Agricultural Industries
Power Generation Industries
Utility Industries
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Industrial Machinery Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Industrial Machinery Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Industrial Machinery Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Industrial Machinery Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Industrial Machinery Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Industrial Machinery Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Machinery Business
Chapter Eight: Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Machinery Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
