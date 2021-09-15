Global Motion Preservation Device Market Report 2018 Analysis by Types, Applications, Countries, Scope and Price, Analysis of Top Vendors Profile

The Report Studies the Motion Preservation Device Market Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2025

Motion preservation devices are used to treat disorders associated with the spine. These devices are used to restore and maintain the normal alignment of the spine.

Spinal disorders such as spinal stenosis is the most common problem in men and women over 50 years. Aging results in structural changes in the spine such as thickening of the band of the tissue that supports the spine and enlargement of bones & joints, thus leading to spinal impairment.

Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential for motion preservation devices, owing to the rise in incidence of spinal disorders and increase in healthcare expenditure.

Moreover, rapidly aging population, low cost of the spinal procedures in countries such as India as compared to that of developed countries such as the U.S. have fueled the demand for these devices.

The global Motion Preservation Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motion Preservation Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motion Preservation Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aurora Spine

B.Braun Melsungen

Johnson ＆ Johnson

Globus Medical

HPI Implants

Paradigm Spine

RTI Surgical

K2M

Spinal Kinetics

Ulrich Meical

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix

Medtronic

NuVasive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Devies

Artificial discs

Artificial cervical discs

Artificial lumber discs

Annulus repair devices

Dynamic stabilization devices

Interspinous process spacers

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Orthopedics clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty clinics

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Motion Preservation Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Motion Preservation Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Motion Preservation Device Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Motion Preservation Device Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Motion Preservation Device Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Motion Preservation Device Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motion Preservation Device Business

Chapter Eight: Motion Preservation Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Motion Preservation Device Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

