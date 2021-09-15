Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Size, Status, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2025

Peer-to-peer fundraising is a method of fundraising that leverages your supporters to fundraise on your behalf. It’s also known as social fundraising, personal and/or team fundraising, or p2p fundraising. Peer-to-peer fundraising is a great way to get new donors and reach new networks of people.

In 2018, the global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aplos

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

Salsa CRM

NeonCRM

Kindful

Charityproud

EveryAction

MemberClicks

Qgiv

eTapestry

Classy

DonorStudio

CrowdRise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Size

2.2 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aplos

12.1.1 Aplos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Aplos Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Aplos Recent Development

12.2 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

12.2.1 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.2.4 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Recent Development

12.3 Salsa CRM

12.3.1 Salsa CRM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Salsa CRM Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Salsa CRM Recent Development

12.4 NeonCRM

12.4.1 NeonCRM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.4.4 NeonCRM Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NeonCRM Recent Development

12.5 Kindful

12.5.1 Kindful Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Kindful Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Kindful Recent Development

12.6 Charityproud

12.6.1 Charityproud Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Charityproud Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Charityproud Recent Development

12.7 EveryAction

12.7.1 EveryAction Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.7.4 EveryAction Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 EveryAction Recent Development

12.8 MemberClicks

12.8.1 MemberClicks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Introduction

12.8.4 MemberClicks Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 MemberClicks Recent Development

……Continued

