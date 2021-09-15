Global Smart Glasses Market 2019- Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024
Smart glasses are among the smart wearables that consumers procure and use. Smart wearables are devices that are worn on the body either as an accessory or as a part of the material used in clothing. These smart wearables can connect to the internet and provide the user with data about their surroundings. Smart glasses display real-time information directly onto the user’s field of vision by using AR techniques. These smart glasses can perform more complex tasks, such as run applications and support internet connectivity.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smart Glasses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
During 2017, the Android OS segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the easy availability of the open source platform and the increased popularity of Android OS will contribute to the growth of the market in this segment during the next few years.
According to this smart glasses market research, the enterprise segment was the major end-user to the market during 2017. Owing to the wide utilization of smart glasses and the focus of vendors to introduce products designed for rugged use in industries, the segment will continue to be the major end-user to this market throughout the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Smart Glasses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Google Glass
Microsoft
SONY
Apple
Samsung
Newmine
Baidu Glassess
Recon
Lenovo
ITheater
Gonbes
USAMS
TESO
Shenzhen good technology
Osterhout Design Group
AOS Shanghai Electronics
Vuzix Corporation
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Android
iOS
Windows
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial/Health/Fitness Purposes
Ordinary Consumer
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Glasses market.
Chapter 1, to describe Smart Glasses Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Glasses, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Glasses, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Glasses, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Smart Glasses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Glasses sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Glasses Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Smart Glasses Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Glasses by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Glasses by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Glasses by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Glasses by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Glasses by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Glasses Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Glasses Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Smart Glasses Market Forecast (2018-2023)
