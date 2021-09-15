Global Surgical Instruments Market Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

Surgical instruments are widely used in surgeries for making incisions, grasping the skin or tissues, coagulation of blood vessels, providing access to the site of operation, and closing the wound.

The growth in surgical equipment market is majorly driven by the factors such as rising demand for surgical tools due to rising number of surgical procedures with rising prevalence & incidence of various chronic diseases and increasing ageing population. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand of plastic and reconstructive surgery and rising demand for technologically advanced minimal invasive surgical procedures are further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations and lack of proper reimbursement for surgical equipment may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Surgical Instruments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surgical Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BD

Johnsons & Johnsons

KLS Martin Group

Abbott Laboratories

Microline Surgicals

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Surgical Sutures & Staples

Handheld Surgical Equipment

Electrosurgical Devices

Segment by Application

Neurosurgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Wound Closure

Urology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Thoracic Surgery

Microvascular Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

