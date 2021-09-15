Global Telecom Analytics Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025
Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to satisfy the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.
The overall Telecom Analytics Market size has been further derived on the basis of the user types, which include enterprises and telecom operators, present across all the geographic regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
United States, Europe and China.
Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:
- Dell-EMC
- Oracle
- IBM
- Sap AG
- Microsoft
- Cisco
- Accenture
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- Teradata
- Wipro
Market by Product Type:
- Enterprises
- Telecom operators
Market by Application:
- Customer analytics
- Network analytics
- Market analytics
- Services analytics
- Price analytics
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Telecom Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Telecom Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Analytics are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
