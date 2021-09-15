Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market to Register Substantial Expansion Worldwide by 2022 – McKesson, United Healthcare Group, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare

The report on “Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) deals with creation, development, design, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. It is anticipated that the automated and interoperable healthcare information system could improve medical care by reducing healthcare costs, increase efficiency, decrease errors, increase patient satisfaction, and optimize reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

The world HCIT market was valued at $125 billion in 2015, and is estimated to reach $297 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, government regulations promoting the use of HCIT solutions, and the need to curtail healthcare expenditure. However, scarcity of skilled IT professional in healthcare industry & increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are hindering the adoption of HCIT solution. Moreover, an increasing effect of the drivers over restraints is likely to reveal new market opportunities for key players offering HCIT related solutions and services.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

McKesson Corporation (U.S.), United Healthcare Group(U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (UK), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Infor, Inc. (U.S.)

Get sample copy of “Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012852

The HCIT markets in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions is at their nascent stage, but is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high economic growth and demand for better healthcare services. Moreover, increase in the number of pharmacies and other healthcare centers across the globe is expected to create new opportunities for the market players.

In this report, the world HCIT market is segmented based on product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solution, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2015, the healthcare provider solution segment held the largest share of world HCIT market, attributed to rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers.

The end users of the healthcare IT market include healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is subsegmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, pharmacies, and others including home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living centers). The healthcare payers segment comprises private payers and public payers. Hospitals are the largest end user segment in the HCIT market, owing to the high demand for numerous HCIT solutions to manage huge patient data. Based on geography, the market is categorized into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to the favorable policies by federal government to promote the use of HCIT solutions, well-established healthcare policies, and demand for patient safety & data accuracy.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012852

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012852

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.