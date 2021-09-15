Infant Nutritional Premix Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new research report titled “Infant Nutritional Premix Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018- 2028)” has included analysis on various market segments of the global market for infant nutritional premix. The analysis unveils major revenue pockets that the reader can tap in order to grab major hold in the global infant nutritional premix market. In addition, the research report also covers detailed opportunity assessment along with vital insights on each market segment, innovations and developments in infant formula that is triggering the adoption of infant nutritional premixes as well as growth drivers positively influencing the expansion of the global infant nutritional premix market.

“The global market for infant nutritional premix is expanding at a value CAGR of 5.6% throughout the period of forecast (2018-2028) and is anticipated to reach a value higher than US$ 300 Mn by end of the assessment period” – FMI Research Analyst, Food and Beverage Domain

Increasing Launches of Innovative Premix Products with Growing Usage of Premixes in Infant Nutrition to Significantly Push Global Market Growth

Healthcare sector across the globe has been witnessing noteworthy growth owing to increasing developments in innovative medical and pharmaceutical products, including baby nutritional food premixes. Innovation in nutritional premixes with addition of nucleotides, botanicals, organic ingredients and probiotics is driving the growth of the global infant nutritional premix market. Moreover, addition of nutritional premixes in infant nutrition products is rising at a robust rate across the world due to rising consumer inclination towards high infant nutrition and baby food products. Infant formulas are mainly blended with iron and vitamin D nutrients for babies who are not being breastfed, and also ingredients such as DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and ARA (arachidonic acid) are being added with iron and vitamins. The growing premix consumption across the globe is in turn expected to boost the growth of the Infant nutritional premix market to a larger extent.

Rising Demand for Customized Premixes Witnessed in the Global Market

Use of various customized premixes in baby food and infant formula is currently growing, predominantly in developed countries, owing to the unique formulation of premixes, coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consuming fortified infant nutrition products. Customized vitamin and amino acid premixes are gaining steam and widely used in various infant formulas.

Higher Consumption of Infant Nutritional Premixes in North America to be Observed in the Coming Years

The demand for nutritional premixes among infant foods is growing in North America, especially in the U.S., due to the increasing awareness associated with various blends of vitamins, amino acids, minerals, nucleotides and herbal extracts, coupled with advanced fortification methods. This is expected to drive the growth of the infant nutritional premix market in the region. According to research, North America represents a larger regional market for infant nutritional premixes and accounts for a major share in the global market. Moreover, the with growing use of infant nutritional premixes in the region, sale of these products is poised to touch value a little under US$ 103 Mn by 2028 end.

With respect to form, powdered nutritional premixes for infant nutrition are highly preferred. Powder form allows quick mixture and convenient handling as compared to liquid infant nutritional premixes. Moreover, chances of contamination of powdered infant nutritional premixes is less than liquid infant nutritional premixes. Powered form segment is expected to lead the global market in terms of high revenue generation and demand.

By type of ingredients, nucleotides are gaining high traction. Demand for nucleotides in infant nutritional premixes is increasing at the highest rate as compared to other ingredients. Nucleotides are widely used in the pharmaceutical and infant nutrition industries, especially in infant formula. Moreover, premixes with amino acids such as lysine, threonine, and methionine are primarily used by athletes and sports professionals. In addition, vitamins and nucleotides are widely used in dietary supplements and sports nutrition. Vitamins segment accounts for a higher market share in global infant nutritional premix market.

By function, infant nutritional premixes have witnessed high demand especially for bone health, immunity and digestion. Vitamin D ingredients and probiotics are being added to infant nutritional premixes to enhance bone health.

Competitive Analysis

The research report covers analysis on various key players involved in the manufacturing of infant nutritional premixes. Key companies such as Glanbia Plc, Royal DSM N.V, SternVitamin GmbH & CO. KG, BASF SE, Lycored Limited, Watson-Inc., Fenchem biotek Ltd., Hexagon Nutritional Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Farbest Brands, Prinova Group, Barentz International B.V, Vitablend Nederland B.V, ADM company and Vaneeghan International B.V are profiled in this section.

Manufacturers would continue focusing on enhancing their premix products. What new developments could they possibly bring in? Find out more about recent developments and innovations and overall global infant nutritional premix market by writing to Future Market Insights analysts at [email protected]