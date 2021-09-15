Marijuana Market 2019 Segmented by Manufacturers, Product Types, Major Applications, and Important Regions

Global Marijuana Industry was valued at USD 17.2 Billion in the year 2017. Global Marijuana Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2019 to reach USD 88.97 Billion by the year 2025.

North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and also considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industries like the U.S., Canada holds a substantial Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major market players in Marijuana Industry are Canopy Growth Corp., GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., United Cannabis, Cannabis Sativa Inc., GreenGro Technologies, Aurora Cannabis, CannaGrow Holdings Inc., Cara Therapeutics., GBSciences Inc., Lexaria Bioscience Corp., Aphria and other brief information of 10 companies will be provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

The Global Marijuana Industry is segmented on the basis of product types, application, usage, and region. By Application, pain management is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, by usage, medical usage holds the highest Industry and also considered as fastest growing with highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.

By Application:

• Cancer

• Arthritis

• Alzheimer’s

• Pain Management

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Others

By Usage:

• Medical Use

• Recreational Use

By Product Type:

• Oils

• Cream

• Tinctures

• Powder

• Pills

• Others

By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

SWOT Analysis of Marijuana Industry:

Strength:

Growing use of marijuana in the medical industry

Weakness:

The stigma of marijuana in society

Opportunities:

Increasing demand in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

Threats:

Different government regulation in different countries

