Nano Satellite Market 2019-2025 Rise with Magnifying Growth Rate Says Gomspace A/S, ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V., SPIRE, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Hawk Institute for Space Sciences,

Artificial satellite with the net mass between 1 and 10 kg is called as nano satellite. Nano satellite is considerably smaller and lighter than the geostationary satellites that weigh several tons. Considerably, nano satellite are less costly to manufacture and deploy than the large satellites or small satellites that boost the nano satellite market among various end-use sectors.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Gomspace A/S

2. ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

3. SPIRE

4. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

5. Hawk Institute for Space Sciences

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

8. Pumpkin, Inc.

9. Southern Stars Group, LLC

10. Boeing

Adoption of nano satellite instead of large satellites helps to cover a larger surface area to collect images frequently and nano satellite provide better coverage at a much lesser price. These factors are boosting the nano satellite market in the current scenario. The stringent rules and regulations related to launch of nano satellite set by different governments across the globe are somehow inhibiting the adoption of nano satellite, thereby limiting the market for nano satellite to surge. Increasing investment in the space industry to develop efficient and cost-effective satellite solutions is anticipated to create opportunities for nano satellite market.

The “Nano satellite Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the nano satellite industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global nano satellite market with detailed market segmentation by components, applications, end users and geography. The global nano satellite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nano satellite market based on by components, applications and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall nano satellite market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key nano satellite market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Gomspace A/S, ISIS – Innovative Solutions In Space B.V., SPIRE, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Hawk Institute for Space Sciences, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Tethers Unlimited, Inc., Pumpkin, Inc., Southern Stars Group, LLC and Boeing among others.

