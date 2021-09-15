Noise And Vibration Coatings Market 2016-2026 Key Players- The Dow Chemical Company, Mascoat, LORD Corporation., Silent Running.

Noise and vibration coatings are water based coatings containing noise reducing pigments and are VOC compliant, it is used to reduce noise and vibrations from machinery’s and automotive. It is non-flammable and contains and non-toxic in nature and possess highly thixotropic properties along with good temperature resistance up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and acts as corrosion resistance for machines. Moreover, once applied on the surface it can be washed and the coatings does not peel off or cracks. The noise and vibrations coatings are manufactured in spray and paste form. There are norms, which allows only a permissible decibel of sound to be emitted from the machinery’s or industries thus providing safety to worker operating under harsh noises. The noise and vibration coatings are used in different applications such as motors and transformers, metal ducts, HVAC systems, grinders, and door panels of car among others. The global noise and vibration coatings market is expected to show considerable growth by the end of forecast period due to its wide range of applications in the end use industries from automotive to marine.

The global noise and vibration coatings market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the industries to reduce the noise and vibrations from the rotating equipment in order to comply with the regulations for noise emission. The noise and vibration coatings also protects the surface from corrosion thus having a multipurpose use, which can reduce the additional costs for corrosion prevention coatings. Moreover, the noise and vibrations coatings being water based and VOC free is contributing to the growth of noise and vibrations coatings globally. Some of the big players in the coatings market are developing technologies to enhance the existing noise and vibration coatings in the market. For instance, DOW coating materials has developed a new a technology Liquid-Applied Sound Damping (LASD) that can be used to mitigate noise and vibrations in cars and home appliances among others.

The global market for noise and vibration coatings is segmented based on resin types, applications, end use industries and regions. Based on the resin types the global noise and vibration coatings market can be segmented into epoxy resins, epoxy PE resins and thermoplastics. Based on applications, the global noise and vibration coatings market can be segmented into car door panels, motors, metal ducts, grinders and tanks among others. Based on end use industries the global noise and vibration coatings can be segmented into automotive, marine, aerospace, home appliances among others.

Based on the geographic regions, global noise and vibration coatings market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market for noise and vibration coatings market currently holds the largest market share for the noise and vibration coatings market among the aforementioned regions.

The Western Europe market trails behind the North American market in terms of market share. The stringent regulations for noise emission in these regions as well as adaption of new technologies for noise and vibrations coating in the region attributes to the growth of noise and vibrations coatings market in these regions. However, by the end of forecast period the Asia-Pacific market for noise and vibration coatings market is expected to grow significantly due to the growth in automotive industry and other industries in the region.

Some of the major players identified in the global global noise and vibration coatings market includes The Dow Chemical Company, Mascoat, LORD Corporation., Silent Running, Daubert Chemical Company and The Decc Company among others.