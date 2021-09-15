Ostomy Care Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

An ostomy, or stoma refers to the surgical procedure in which diseased portion of gastrointestinal or urinary system is removed, accompanied by artificial opening between the intestines and the abdominal wall for the discharge of body wastes. Depending on the part of the organ which require surgical intervention, ostomies are broadly divided into three categories-– colostomy (large intestine), ileostomy (small intestine) or urostomy (urinary bladder). Ostomy surgeries are life-saving procedures performed on patients suffering from various gastrointestinal diseases such as such as colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, fecal incontinence, etc.

Growth of the global ostomy products and accessories market is propelled by rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, higher incidences of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) & Crohn’s Disease, growing geriatric population, increasing public awareness and higher healthcare expenditure. However, factors such as unstable reimbursement policies, social stigma, post-operative complications and presence of alternative surgical procedures are posing threat to growth of the market.

The report “Global Stoma/Ostomy Care [By Type- Ostomy Bags, Colostomy Bags, Ileostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags & Ostomy Accessories; BY Region- North America (The US), Europe (Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan & China) & Latin America (Brazil)] Market Outlook 2024” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global ostomy care market with coverage on major market segments such as Ostomy Bags, Colostomy Bags, Ileostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags & Ostomy Accessories. Future forecasts of ostomy care market overall and across various sub-segments till 2024 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global ostomy care market include Coloplast AG (Denmark), Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), ConvaTec, Inc. (US), C.R. Bard, Hollister Incorporated, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global ostomy care market.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Ostomy

3.1 Overview

3.2 Types of Ostomy

3.2.1 Colostomy

3.2.2 Ileostomy

3.2.3 Urostomy

3.3 Major Causes

3.3.1 Colorectal cancer

3.3.2 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

4. Global Stoma Care/Ostomy Care Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Stoma Type

4.2.2 Market Share by End-User

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

5. Global Ostomy Market Segmentation

5.1 Ostomy Bags

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Market Share by Use

5.2 Colostomy Bags

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 Ileostomy Bags

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.4 Urostomy Bags

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.5 Ostomy Accessories

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.5.3 Market Share by Products

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Germany

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Market Share by End-User

6.2.3 The US

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 China

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4.2 Market Share by End-Use

6.4.3 Brazil

7. Global Ostomy Care Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Convex Ostomy Solutions

7.1.2 3D Printed Ostomy Wafers

7.1.3 High Demand for Reusable/Drainable bags

7.1.4 “No Skin Touch” Ostomy Solution

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

7.2.2 Rising Incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) & Crohn’s Disease

7.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

7.2.4 Higher Awareness Level

7.2.5 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Unstable Reimbursement Policies

7.3.2 Social Stigma

7.3.3 Post-operative Complications

7.3.4 Alternative Surgical Procedures

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Coloplast AG (Denmark)

9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

9.3 ConvaTec, Inc. (US)

9.4 C.R. Bard

9.5 Hollister Incorporated

Continuous…

