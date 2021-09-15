Paint and Coatings Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025

Global Paint and Coatings Market

Global Paint and Coatings market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paint and Coatings.

This report researches the worldwide Paint and Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

Henkel

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Sherwin Williams

BASF

DOW

Brillux

Benjamin Moore

Asian Paints

Berger Paints

Dulux

Caparol

Tikkurila

Kansai Paint

Cromology

Valspar Paint

Dunn-Edwards Paints

Meffert AG

Jotun

Axalta Coating Systems

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

Hempel

RPM

3M

MASCO

SK Kaken

KCC Corporation

DAI NIPPON TORYO

Fujikura Kasei

Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Solvent-based Coatings

Waterborne Coatings

High-solids Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Automotives

Medical & Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others

Paint and Coatings Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Paint and Coatings Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Paint and Coatings status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Paint and Coatings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paint and Coatings :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Paint and Coatings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Paint and Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Paint and Coatings Production 2014-2025

2.2 Paint and Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Paint and Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Paint and Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Paint and Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Paint and Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Paint and Coatings Production by Regions

4.1 Global Paint and Coatings Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Paint and Coatings Production

4.2.2 United States Paint and Coatings Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

….Continued

