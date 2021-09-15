Pea Protein Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 – AandB Ingredients, Axiom Foods, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, GEMEF Industries, Glanbia Plc.

The “Global Pea Protein Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the pea protein market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application, and geography. The global pea protein market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pea protein market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the pea protein market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from pea protein market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pea protein in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Pea protein market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pea protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. On the basis of type the global pea protein market is segmented into pea protein isolates, pea protein concentrates, and textured pea protein. The pea protein market on the basis of the form is classified into dry and liquid. On the basis of application, the pea protein market is classified into dietary supplements, bakery & confectionery goods, meat alternatives, beverages, and others.

TOP COMPANIES

A&B Ingredients

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

GEMEF Industries

Glanbia Plc.

PURIS

Roquette Frères

The Green Labs LLC

Yantai Shuangta Food co., LTD

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pea protein market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The pea protein market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

