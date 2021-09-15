Pig Farming Market How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years to 2024

Pig farming is the raising and breeding of domestic pigs as livestock, and is a branch of animal husbandry. Pigs are farmed principally for food (e.g. pork, bacon, gammon) or sometimes skinned.

Pig Farming Market research report focuses on the leading competitors and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis have also been carried out in this report. The report also analyses the current development trends and patterns, as well as the distribution and marketing channel.

The key manufacturers covered in Pig Farming Market report:

SmithfieldFoods, WENS, Chia Tai Co.Ltd, Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC, Grup Batalle, Triumph Foods, BRF, Seaboard Corp, MUYUAN, Tech-bank, NongHyup Agribusiness, Cooperl Arc Atlantique, Pipestone System, The Maschhoffs, Iowa Select Farms.

Pigs are amenable to many different styles of farming: intensive commercial units, commercial free range enterprises, or extensive farming (being allowed to wander around a village, town or city, or tethered in a simple shelter or kept in a pen outside the owner’s house). Historically, farm pigs were kept in small numbers and were closely associated with the residence of the owner, or in the same village or town. They were valued as a source of meat and fat, and for their ability to convert inedible food into meat, and were often fed household food waste when kept on a homestead. Pigs have been farmed to dispose of municipal garbage on a large scale.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pig Farming market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: Farrow-to-finish farms, Farrow-to-nursery farms, Farrow-to-wean farms, Wean-to-finish farms, Finishing farms.

Segmentation by application: Food Processing Enterprises, Supermarket, Retail Market.

Table of Contents :

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Pig Farming by Players

4 Pig Farming by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Pig Farming Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 SmithfieldFoods

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Pig Farming Product Offered

12.2 WENS

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Pig Farming Product Offered

12.3 Chia Tai Co.Ltd

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Pig Farming Product Offered

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

