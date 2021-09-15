Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2025
Point-of-use systems filter water at the “point” where water is being used and is installed at a single water connection, typically under the sink in the kitchen or bathroom. The most common type of point-of-use system is a reverse osmosis drinking water system.
The increase in water pollution, the increase in urban population, the increased health awareness of young people, and the strict management guidelines established to limit drinking water pollution are expected to drive the development of the water treatment system market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Philips
Pentair
GE Water & Process Technologies
A.O. Smith
Culligan International
Amway
Advanced Purification Engineering
General Ecology
Watts Premier
Unilever
Brita
Eureka Forbes
HaloSource
Kent RO System
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gravity Purifier
UV Purifier
RO Purifier
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Business
Chapter Eight: Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
