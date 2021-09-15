Power Monitoring Market Size, Status by Top Manufacturers, Region, Type, Market Trend, Application, Growth Rate, and Future Forecast till 2025
Global Power Monitoring Industry was valued at USD 3.35 Billion for the year 2017. Power Monitoring Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2018 to reach USD 5.30 Billion by the year 2025.
North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017. While Asia-Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. The U.S. is the major Industry in 2017 at country level and China is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
Major market players in Power Monitoring Industry are Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd, Fluke Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co. Ltd., and other 10 more companies detailed information is provided in research report. Better global reach at an operational level is the main reason for holding this Industry share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.
SWOT Analysis of Power Monitoring Industry:
Strength:
Developments in water management industry
Weakness:
The High cost of production
Opportunities:
Increasing urbanization & industrialization
Threats:
Synchronizing with existing components
The segmentation is done on the basis of end user include Datacenters, Utilities and Renewables, Manufacturing, Electric Vehicles Charging Stations, Public Infrastructure of which the Manufacturing segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.
By Component:
• Hardware
• Services
• Software
By End-User:
• Datacenters
• Utilities and Renewables
• Manufacturing
• Electric Vehicles Charging Stations
• Public Infrastructure
By Region:
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)