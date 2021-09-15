Rehabilitation Robotics Market Future Technological Growth, Demand and Applications 2025– Kinova Robotics, Rehab-Robotics Company, Tyromotion, Hocoma, Reha-Stim Medte, Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Robotdalen and AlterG

Rehabilitation Robotics term refers to an automatically operated machine especially designed for people suffering from movement disorder with impaired physical functioning. Objective of robotic methods is to support an individual with a disability. Major driver for the market is growing importance in clinics, hospitals and rehabilitation environments to facilitate lengthy duration of training to give patients a better safe environment in order to improve the therapeutic result. Added to this, continuous enhancement in rehabilitation robots has been inspired by the scientific advance in and functional recovery and plasticity.

Factors restraining market of Rehabilitation Robotics is lack of customization as per the situation of patient in existing robots. Also, price involved in whole process of robotic rehabilitation is high. More issues arises on ground of assistive robotics related technologies to support patients or elder person during their treatment. Nevertheless, improvement in medical and surgical robotics to track scientific community so as to address the societal changes which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

Top Companies Player:

Kinova Robotics, Rehab-Robotics Company, Tyromotion, Hocoma, Ekso Bionics, Mazor Robotics, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG, Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Robotdalen and AlterG, Inc. among others.