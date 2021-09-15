Robotics Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2024- Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc, Kuka Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Staubli Mechatronics

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing. Robots play a crucial role in industrial automation, with many core operations in industries being managed by robots. Owing to the rising advantages of smart factory systems, the market has been witnessing significant demand over the past decade. The growing penetration of IoT and investments in robotics have been the major contributors to the growth of the market. The increasing demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of robotic technologies, especially in the automotive industry. With the advancement of technologies, such as modular robotics, nano-robotics, and cloud robotics, the market studied is expected to be boosted.

Robotics are used in various industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, machinery, metals, food & beverages, precision & optics, and others. The automotive industry is the largest end user of industrial robots. However, the growth in the segment is expected to plummet, owing to a projected slowdown in the automotive industry during the forecast period. The food and beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future, owing to spiraling food and beverages industry across the globe.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Staubli Mechatronics Company, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Yamaha Robotics, Epson Robots, Comau Spa, Adept Technologies, Intuitive Surgical

Robotics Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

