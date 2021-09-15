Salicylic Acid Market is segmented on the basis of application into cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals 2027

salicylic acid market has a developing potential over the forecast period owing to rising health awareness in developed and developing countries and upsurge demand for skin and hair care products globally. Likewise, changing food habits along with huge buying capacity among the women are the major factors boosting the demand for salicylic acid globally. However, strict government regulations in developed countries in North America and Europe for the use of salicylic acid in beauty care products and food industry are the significant factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Salicylic acid also is known as ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid is a beta hydroxyl acid agent. It is used as an analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic agent. Salicylic acid is derived from natural and artificial sources. Naturally, it is obtained from the bark of the willow tree. Salicylic acid is used most commonly to help remove the outer layer of the skin. Thus, it is used to treat warts, psoriasis, acne, ringworm, dandruff, and ichthyosis. Salicylic acid is also used in the production of 4-aminosalicylic acid sandulpiride and landetimide in the pharmaceutical industry. Salicylic acid has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties and it is used in combination with benzoic acid in the ointment. It is most commonly used in manufacturing aspirin and other personal care products.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Salicylic Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the salicylic acid market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global salicylic acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading salicylic acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global salicylic acid market is segmented on the basis of application into cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global salicylic acid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The salicylic acid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the salicylic acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from salicylic acid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for salicylic acid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the salicylic acid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the salicylic acid market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

• Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

• Alta Laboratories Ltd

• J. M. Loveridge Limited

• Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd.

• SIMCO CHEMICAL PRODUCTS INC

• Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical CO,.Ltd

• Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co.,Ltd

• JQC(Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

• Paragon Organics

• ZHENJIANG MAOYUAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

The report analyzes factors affecting the salicylic acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the salicylic acid in these regions.

