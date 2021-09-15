Sleep Apnea Devices Market Slated to Garner CAGR of 7.9% by 2025

The sleep apnea devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for sleep apnea devices is estimated to reach US$ 8,305.3 Mn in 2025.

Sleep apnea is a disorder resulting into loud snoring, which consists of three types namely obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome. The symptoms of sleep apnea are loud snoring, variations in breathing, awaking in between of sleep, lack of attention, excess of daytime sleep, irritability and lack of sleep during night.

Nasal congestion, over-weight, being older, circumference of neck, narrowed airway, habit of constant smoking and drinking, family history are various risk factors for sleep apnea.

The major players operating in the market of sleep apnea devices market include

RedMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH Co. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

In our study, we have segmented the sleep apnea devices market by diagnostics devices, therapeutic devices and end-users. Based on diagnostic devices, global sleep apnea devices market is segmented as polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems and single-channel screening devices.

The polysomnography devices segment has the largest market share among the type segment. Based on therapeutic devices, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into facial interfaces, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, oxygen concentrators, airway clearance systems, oral appliances and accessories.

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices has the largest market share among the therapeutic device segment. Based on end user, the global sleep apnea devices market is segmented into hospitals and home.

The hospital segment has the largest market share among the end user segment. Geographically, the market for sleep apnea devices is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

The market for sleep apnea devices is witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Additionally, major players in the market are engaged in research and development activities.

Various players have been upgrading their product portfolio by applying for approvals. In May, 2017, ResMed launched soft CPAP Mask. With expansion activities, companies are focusing towards strengthening their customer base by providing services to varied applications. For instance, in May, 2014, SomnoMed Ltd. expanded its business in Portugal and Spain.

The market for sleep apnea devices is well established in North America region, especially in the US and Canada. The market is the US is governed by the presence of key players manufacturing sleep apnea devices such CPAP devices.

