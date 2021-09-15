Smart Parking Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2025

Global smart parking systems market is expected to grow from US$ 398.6 million in 2016 to US$ 1462.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Smart parking systems address critical parking issues, by making it easier for drivers to park their vehicles without wasting time and fuel. Smart parking systems avail their users with real-time information regarding available parking spaces across the city, thereby reducing the traffic congestion caused due to mismanaged parking spaces. Amano Mcgann, Smart Parking Ltd., Xerox, Cisco and Urbiotica are among the major players operating in this market. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number vehicle population and congestion in cities, has witnessed highest adoptions of smart parking systems by government & municipalities of various cities. Europe is the second largest adopter of smart parking systems, while APAC region with growing urbanization and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally.

An exclusive Smart Parking Systems Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart Parking Systems Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Parking Systems Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Leading Smart Parking Systems Market Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amano McGann, Inc.

Smart Parking Ltd.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Swarco AG

Parkmobile, LLC

Nedap N.V

Kapsch

Xerox Corp.

Worldwide Smart Parking Systems Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Parking Systems Market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Parking Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Smart Parking Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Parking Systems Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart Parking Systems Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Smart Parking Systems Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

