Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Expected approval of gene therapy for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy is set to emerge as the game-changer in global spinal muscular atrophy therapeutics market. FDA approval of Zolgensma, experimental gene therapy by Novartis is awaited in first half of the year 2019. It would provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive Spinraza therapy.

The report “Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market (By Drugs – Spinraza, Branaplam & Reldesemtiv; By Region – North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of global spinal muscular atrophy market across major therapeutics such as Spinraza, Branaplam & Reldesemtiv. Market outlook for spinal muscular atrophy market overall as well as across various sub-segments has been provided for the period 2019-25. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global spinal muscular atrophy market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

• Spinraza

• Branaplam

• Reldesemtiv

Geographical Coverage

• North America – The US

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

• Biogen Inc.

• Cytokinetics Inc.

• AveXis Inc.

• F. Hoffman –La Roche

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Types of Diseases

3.1.2 Symptoms of SMA

3.1.3 Diagnosis of SMA

3.2 Therapy for SMA

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Disease Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Route of Administration

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

4.2.4 Market Share by Patient Age-Group

5. Market Segmentation by Drugs

5.1 Spinraza

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Branaplam

5.2.1 Overview

5.3 Reldesemtiv

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America – The US

6.1.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Share by Treatment

6.1.4 Market Share by Prevalence of Disease

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Gene Therapy for Treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

7.1.2 MRI for SMA Detection

7.1.3 Strategic Collaboration to Develop Novel Small Molecule RNA Splicing Modifiers

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Incidences of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

7.2.2 Government Impetus

7.2.3 Growing Consumer Awareness

7.2.5 Increasing Funding for R&D

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Cost of Therapy

7.3.2 Low Market Penetration of Drug Therapy

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Biogen Inc.

9.2 Cytokinetics, Inc.

9.3 AveXis, Inc.(Novartis AG)

9.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.5 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Continuous…

