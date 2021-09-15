Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 106.8 million by 2017 with growth rate of 19.7%.

Market Dynamics

Surgical instrument tracking systems are primarily used to track usage, and location of medical equipment in order to improve patient safety and to manage apparatus inventory. The key factor helping to catalyse the growth of this market is the continuous increase in incidences of the retained surgical instrument. The demand for medical instruments is increasing in various surgical interventions.

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Getinge Group, B. Braun, Xerafy, Censis Technologies, Haldor Advanced Technologies.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012295183/sample

Product Takeaway

The market is studied in terms of products, technologies and end-user application. Product segment is categorized as hardware, software, and services. Software occupies the largest share owing to the technological advancements in the field of inventory management. Depending upon technology, the industry is categorized into Barcodes and RFID. Among which, barcodes dominates the overall market due to its user-friendliness and low installation cost.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies namely Getinge Group, B. Braun, Xerafy, Censis Technologies and Haldor Advanced Technologies are extensively profiled in the report. This industry constitutes a large number of global as well as local players. Companies such as Haldor Advanced Technologies and Censis Technologies offers the broad range of products and actively engaged in introducing novel products under this market.

Regional Takeaway

Geographically, North America is dominant in the global industry. The degree of competition in this industry has intensified in regions such as North America in past few years due to the rising research and development activities in this field. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the highest growth rate due to the rising number of invasive medical procedures and government support.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012295183/discount

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems MARKET OVERVIEW

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems KEY MARKET TRENDS

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems INDUSTRY STUDY

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems MARKET LANDSCAPE

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems MARKET-BY PRODUCTS:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems MARKET-BY TECHNOLOGY:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems MARKET-BY END USE:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems MARKET-BY GEOGRAPHY

KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

360 DEGREE Publisher

APPENDIX

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012295183/buy/3250

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]