Tag Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Tag management has evolved as a perfect tool to back digital marketing by coming up with solutions to counter the challenges posed by the web platform. Furthermore, it gives a solid foundation to any organization and assist in streamlining deployments. With companies ready to take their digital marketing system to the next level, the demand for data governance policies is witnessing constant rise. This can solidify the growth of tag management software market. Its proliferation into other segments such as Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices can ensure better prospect in coming years. At the same time, customers are asking for personalized tags which is creating more scope for expansion and tag management software market can surely benefit from this.

Despite its prolific use in digital media marketing system, the tag management software market can slacken a bit if the market gets stirred enough by other digital and web-based marketing technologies. Lack of ownership of tags can also pose a problem and technical hands to efficiently tackle the operational hustles can dampen the tag management software market growth in the coming years.

Major Key Players:

Google LLC (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Tealium (U.S.),

Ensighten (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Adform (Denmark),

AT Internet (France),

Commanders Act (France),

Datalicious (Australia),

Matomo (U.S.),

Mezzobit (U.S.),

Qubit (U.K.),

Relay 42 (Netherlands),

Segment (U.S.),

Signal (U.S.),

Sizmek (U.S.),

Piwik Pro (U.S.), Innocraft (New Zealand), Yottaa (U.S.), Datalicious Pty Ltd (Australia), Hub’Scan (U.S.), and Rakuten Inc. (Japan).

According to MRFR, The global Tag Management Software Market is expected to rise with an extraordinary 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) and escalate to a valuation of USD 1,279.4 million by 2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study.

Industry News

Salesforce’s Aussie marketers roll out DMP to improve media efficiency. Salesforce is rolling out its own data management platform (DMP) to marketing teams globally after successfully trialing the acquired technology across its Australian operations.

Adobe launched Launch, its newest tag management platform. The new tag manager lets third-party tool makers integrate their own features into the open platform. This is a differentiator from most other tag management providers

Segmentation:

The global tag management software market has been segmented by solution, application, deployment, organization size, and vertical.

By solution wise, the market has been segmented into data quality, data governance, customer analysis, web analysis, artificial intelligence, and others. Of these, the data governance segment accounts for the largest market share. Meanwhile, the web analytics segment is projected to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR.

By application-based analysis, the market has been segmented into campaign management, user experience management, content management, risk and compliance management, and other. Of these, the campaign management segment holds the maximum share of the market.

By deployment analysis, the tag management software market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment currently commands the lion’s share of the market and is likely to retain its position over 2023.

By organization analysis, the tag management software market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. Of these, the large enterprise segment holds the pole position whereas the SMEs segment is project to capture a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By analysis of vertical, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT & telecommunication, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and other. Among these, the manufacturing segment is expected to remain highly lucrative and post a sound CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific approach to analyze the tag management software market encapsulates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is dominating the global market by fetching a substantial market share each year. The regional infrastructure that backs the progress is top-notch. The region tends to incorporate innovative technologies rapidly so that it can win an edge over its peers which has also boosted the regional tag management software market considerably. The market is also rooting for the technology as it is cost-effective. Furthermore, a lot of big companies are operating from this region which is impacting the market in a positive way.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The region shares homogeneity with North America and benefits from such facilities. In particular, Western Europe is providing the necessary thrust.

