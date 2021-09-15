Tankless Water Heater Market Report and Industry Analysis during the Forecast Period 2019-2024 | Key Players include Rheem Manufacturing Company, Rinnai Corporation, A.O. Smith, NORITZ AMERICA CORP., Ariston Thermo Group

Overview of Tankless Water Heater Market

Long term strategic government plans and initiatives, coupled with positive industrial outlook of various business sectors, are anticipated to be the prime factors driving growth in construction and manufacturing activities in such emerging economies. Steady raw material prices, increasing disposable income, and favorable schemes related to home loans are factors expected to promote home owners to invest on purchasing new homes, which is estimated to further drive growth of the global tankless water heater market over the forecast period.

Top Key Players in Tankless Water Heater Market:

Rheem Manufacturing Company, Rinnai Corporation, A.O. Smith, NORITZ AMERICA CORP., Ariston Thermo Group, Kyungdong Navien Co.,Ltd., Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG, Bradford White Corp., Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Tankless Water Heater Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Tankless Water Heater Market Segment Covers:

By Technology

Condensing

Non-condensing

By Energy Source

Electric

Gas

By Energy Factor

0 to 0.79 EF

80 to 0.89 EF

90 EF and Above

By Location

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User

Residential

Commercial

