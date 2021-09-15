Telecom Tower Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

The global telecom tower market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for telecom tower consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Also, there are many stakeholders in the telecom tower ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of advanced technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users. The global telecom tower market accounted for US$ 40.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 146.53 Bn by 2025.

Telecom Tower Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between towercos and network operators, and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surge in the market for telecom tower over the forecast period. In the global telecom tower market, Asia Pacific is the most dominant region, with significantly large numbers of tower deployment and market players operating in the region. The region is constantly witnessing an upsurge in the deployment and installation of telecom towers, owing to the rapid increase in mobile subscribers in Asian countries especially, China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. Australia is one of the major countries in the Pacific region in terms of mobile subscribers, and the number of subscribers is increasing decently over the years.

