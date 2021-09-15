Travel Insurance Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2022 – CSA Travel Protection, USI Affinity, Seven Corners, Travel Safe, MH Ross, Allianz Global Assistance

The report on “Travel Insurance Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

When planning for any trip, the million-dollar question always remains whether or not to take a travel insurance. Although, one may consider it a mere waste of money, however, opting for it is rather a smart option. As no matter how well-planned a trip is, unforeseen weather changes, ill health, or other catastrophes can sabotage it.

Travel insurance covers expenses incurred and minimizes the risks during travel. It acts a cushion in situations such as trip cancellation due to medical emergency, loss of baggage, evacuation due to medical condition or hijack, and loss of travel documents among others. In addition, travel insurance is mandatory for tourists, who visit countries such as the U.S., Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Canada, and Australia for business, education, holidays, or visiting friends and relatives (VFR).

CSA Travel Protection, USI Affinity, Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe, MH Ross, Allianz Global Assistance, Travel Insured International, AXA SA, AIG Travel, InsureandGo.

Growth in tourism, rise in globalization, and trade practices have made this industry more attractive. Moreover, increase in number of senior citizens going abroad has propelled the growth of the travel insurance industry as they have become more informed about the insurance plans and the related benefits.

The major challenge faced by the players, who operate in the market is shipping of policies on time owing to the rise in the number of insurees. To increase their outreach, the market players venture into tie-ups with travel agents to cut down time and cost incurred during distribution of travel insurance policies. The evolving trend of unconventional expenses being insured has resulted in a large number of consumers to opt for travel insurance, thereby offering business opportunities for insurance companies.

The report analyses the travel insurance market on the basis of insurance cover, distribution channels, users, and geography. Based on insurance cover, the market is classified into single trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance and long stay travel insurance. Insurance policies are sold through different distribution channels such as insurance intermediaries, insurance company, bank, insurance broker, insurance aggregator, and others. Users who opt for travel insurance policies are backpackers, senior citizens, education travelers, business traveler, fully independent travelers, and family travelers. The market has further been analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

