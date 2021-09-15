US Retail Clinics Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts By Location (Stores, Malls, and Other Retail Locations) Ownership Type (Retail-Owned and Hospital Owned)

The New Report “US Retail Clinics Market” published by Premium Market Insights,covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Retail clinics offer a convenient way for patients to visit a walk-in healthcare clinic. These clinics are located inside of retail stores, such as supermarkets and department stores and are part of a broader category called convenient care clinics (CCCs). There are a number of benefits of the retail clinics. Various illnesses and injuries are treated in the retail clinics that includes sore throat, cold and flu, cuts, burns and rashes, headaches, allergies and others. The services offered at retail clinics differs from one location to another. Most of the retail clinics are staffed by nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

The market for US retail clinics is expected to witness growth due to growing shortage of primary care physicians and increasing costs of healthcare expenditure. Furthermore options such as easy accessibility, cost effectiveness, introduction to digital tools, and adoption of electronic health records and availability of multiple services are likely to boost the retail clinics market over the years. However, regulatory barriers in certain geographies and low number of people visiting these clinics are likely to hinder market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Kroger, CVS Health’s MinuteClinic, Rite Aid Corp., Doctors Care., NEXtCARE, RediClinic, Target Brands, Inc., Healthworks, Inc., Walgreen Co., and Urgent Care MSO, LLC

The US retail clinics market is segmented on the basis of location and ownership type. On the basis of location, the US retail clinics market is segmented into stores, malls, and others. On the basis of ownership type, the US retail clinics market is segmented in to retail-owned and hospital owned clinics.

