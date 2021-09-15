Window Automation Market with Top Countries Data: Trends, Application, Product Types, and Forecast From 2019-2025

Window automation is used predominately for the purpose of natural ventilation and smoke ventilation and opening hard to reach windows.

The extraction of smoke and heat buildup in any building can often be a difficult task to overcome. However, the inclusion of window automation systems can provide a simple ventilation system that meets with Building Regulations. By fitting a window with a mechanical actuator linked to a smoke and heat detecting system, the window will open and close automatically when smoke or excess heat are detected, returning the building to tenable conditions for its occupants.

The global Window Automation market is valued at 5000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Window Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Window Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aumüller

Automated Door Systems (ADS)

Breezway

Colt International

D+H Mechatronic

EBSA

Geze

Gira

Insteon

JLC Automation Services

Kintrol

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrical

Mechanical

Hybrid

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Window Automation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Window Automation Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Window Automation Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Window Automation Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Window Automation Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Window Automation Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Window Automation Business

Chapter Eight: Window Automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Window Automation Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

