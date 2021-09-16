2018-2025 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Report on Global and United States Market,Status and Forecast,by Players,Types and Applications
In this report, the Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
This report studies the global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market, analyzes and researches the Variable Rate Technology (VRT) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Deere & Company (U.S.)
AGCO Corporation (U.S.)
Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)
CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Yara International ASA (Norway)
Kubota Corporation
Valmont Industries, Inc.
Lindsay Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fertilizer VRT
Crop protection chemical VRT
Soil sensing VRT
Seeding VRT
Yield monitor VRT
Irrigation VRT
Others
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
